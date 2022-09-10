× Expand 20th Century Fox, 1971 Elliott Gould with a bloody shirt on the subway. Elliott Gould in "Little Murders."

media release: USA | 1971 | DCP | 110 min.

Director: Alan Arkin; Cast: Elliott Gould, Marcia Rodd, Vincent Gardenia

In a thoroughly dystopian NYC, emotionless photographer Alfred Chamberlain (Gould) trudges passively through daily life, until one day, he is saved from a mugging by a kindly interior designer (Rodd). Their ensuing romance re-humanizes Alfred and makes things exponentially worse for all involved. Arkin’s feature directorial debut is a hilarious and terrifying adaptation of Jules Feiffer’s shattering stage play, and features an unforgettable comic turn by Gardenia as Robb’s father.

