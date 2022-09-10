Little Murders

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: USA | 1971 | DCP | 110 min.  

Director: Alan Arkin; Cast: Elliott Gould, Marcia Rodd, Vincent Gardenia 

In a thoroughly dystopian NYC, emotionless photographer Alfred Chamberlain (Gould) trudges passively through daily life, until one day, he is saved from a mugging by a kindly interior designer (Rodd). Their ensuing romance re-humanizes Alfred and makes things exponentially worse for all involved. Arkin’s feature directorial debut is a hilarious and terrifying adaptation of Jules Feiffer’s shattering stage play, and features an unforgettable comic turn by Gardenia as Robb’s father.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

