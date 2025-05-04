Little Pop Color Shop x DAIS Mother's Day Drive

media release: This Mother's Day season, we're proud to partner with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) to support individuals and help make a difference for moms in our community. DAIS provides essential services and support to those affected by domestic violence, helping them build safe and stable lives.

Simply bring items from the DAIS WISHLIST into Little Pop Color Shop from May 4-17, 2025 (during store hours), and we'll apply a 10% discount to your entire purchase as our thank you. At the end of the donation drive, we'll gather all the collected items and deliver them directly to DAIS where they'll make an immediate difference for those in need.

When: May 4-17, 2025 (The week before and after Mother's Day)

How It Works:

Bring in donations of essential items from the DAIS wishlist

Receive 10% OFF your entire purchase as our thank you

Little Pop Color Shop will collect the donations and bring them over to DAIS after May 17th.