media release: Madison Parks Foundation is proud to present Live at The Glen! Enjoy live music on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

Little Priest Singers are a southern/Ho Chunk family drum based in Wisconsin Dells. Come out to hear a variety of Ho Chunk music as the family drums and sings songs from their heritage. See firsthand the beauty of the Ho Chunk Native Dress. Experience in-depth understanding of each song through dance and storytelling. Stay afterward for an opportunity to ask questions and take photos with the band.

The Ho-Chunk are one of two of the First Nations of Wisconsin with an oral history that places their origin in Wisconsin at Móogašuc, or the Red Banks. In their oral history, the Red Banks is the first Ho-Chunk village near present-day Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Ho-Chunk Nation’s ten million acres of ancestral land, between the Mississippi and Rock Rivers, were recognized in treaties between the United States and the Ho-Chunk Nation.