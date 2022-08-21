Little Red Wolf, Annelies Howell, Mackenzie Moore & Jenna Joanis

× Expand courtesy Little Red Wolf Little Red Wolf (from left): Laura Detert, Kelly Maxwell, Emily Mills, Meghan Rose.

media release: Doors 6:00PM / Show 7:00PM. $15 ADV / $20 DOS. Kids 12 and under free with accompanying parent or guardian.

Little Red Wolf brings together the creativity and collective talents of Meghan Rose, Kelly Maxwell, Emily Mills, and Laura Detert. Formed in 2008 in Madison, Wisconsin, LRW combines elements of indie rock, bluegrass, alt-country, and the harmony-heavy vocals of swing-era ensembles. Over the course of three albums, numerous singles, and hundreds of miles, LRW has created music that is at turns somber, silly, earnest, dark, and joyful.

The band is thrilled to announce that, after a five-year hiatus, their new album, “The Tops of the Trees,” is due out in 2022 and will be available at a few live shows and online at littleredwolf.bandcamp.com.

Annelies Howell began performing at Open Mic nights at the Memorial Union and local coffee houses in the early 90's. She's been a member of The German Art Students, Madison's (Wisconsin) new wave weirdos, since 1997. She's also been a member of a variety of tribute bands honoring Garbage, Hole, Indigo Girls, Pretenders, and Fleetwood Mac (Gold Dust Women won a Madison Area Music Association Award for Cover Band Performer in 2016). She also plays alt-folk-rock in The Fauxtons.

Mackenzie Moore is a Best of Madison/MAMA winning singer/songwriter and WAMI finalist from Wisconsin. Playing all around the Midwest, she’s driven by the sense of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with a heartfelt voice and an acoustic guitar. Her voice has been described as being ‘as smooth and smoky as a glass of good scotch.’ She will be joined for this show by Jenna Joanis on drums.