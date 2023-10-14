media release: USA | 1986 | DCP | 94 min.

Director: Frank Oz; Cast: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin

Skid row florist’s apprentice Seymour (Moranis) discovers an exotic new plant and soon finds fame, fortune, and love with co-worker Audrey (Greene). The Faustian twist is that Seymour’s plant is a mean, green mother from outer space who feeds on fresh, human blood. The musical movie version of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s off-Broadway and Broadway smash, itself adapted from Roger Corman’s 1960 low budget comedy horror cult classic, was originally released with a more upbeat ending demanded by test audiences. This slightly longer Director’s Cut retains the stage version’s original conclusion, a sequence featuring brilliant and elaborate special effects.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

1980S FAN FAVORITES: In September and October, the Cinematheque is proud to present a selection of five features from the decade that has seemingly produced more enduring cult movies than any other: the 1980s. We begin with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in tribute to the late, great Paul Reubens. On Saturdays in October, the Cinematheque’s screen will be aglow with John Carpenter’s genre-splicing action favorite Big Trouble in Little China; the musical-horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Tobe Hooper’s highly satirical sequel to his 70s drive-in classic; and David Cronenberg’s brilliant 1986 remake of The Fly, starring Jeff Goldblum.