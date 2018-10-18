Little Shop of Horrors

Verona Area Community Theater

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Just in time for Halloween, VACT opens our 2018-2019 season with the "horror"/comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors. It's a love story, a story of sacrifice, greed, and of course - world domination! With a lot of humor thrown in Little Shop of Horrors has it all! Get your tickets now!

Show Times: 

October 18-20 @ 7:30pm

October 20-21 @ 2:00pm

