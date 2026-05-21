Little Shop of Horrors

WUD: Meek flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) pines for co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey's boyfriend, Orin (Steve Martin), to the plant after Orin's accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant. PG-13, 1986.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

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