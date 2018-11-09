Little Shop of Horrors

Edgewood College Theatre

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Edgewood College presents Little Shop of Horrors, by Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman. Directed by Audrey Wax.

When: November 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 pm; additional performance Nov. 17 at 2:00 pm

Where: Edgewood College, Diane Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

Notes: A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for more than 30 years.

Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. For more information please call 608-663-6710.

View Map
608-663-6710
