RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

press release: Over in the Forest by Marianne Berkes

Jump like a squirrel, dunk like a raccoon, and . . . uh-oh . . . watch out for the skunk! Children learn the ways of forest animals in this delightful introduction to the woodland habitat. Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 10-11am

Date: Friday, April 5

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 29

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)