RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

press release: Going Around the Sun by Marianne Berkes

Our Earth is part of a fascinating planetary family--eight planets and an odd bunch of solar system cousins that spin, roll, tilt, blow, and whirl around the Sun. Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 10-11am

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 5

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)