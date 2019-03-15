RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

press release: Over in the River by Marianne Berkes

The great rivers of North America are teeming with life from blue herons in the Hudson to salmon in the Columbia, and from dragonflies in the Rio Grande to mallards in the St. Lawrence. Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 10-11am

Date: Friday, March 22

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 15

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)