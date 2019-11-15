RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

press release: Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter

Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 10-11am, Friday, Nov. 22

Registration Deadline: Friday, Nov. 15

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)