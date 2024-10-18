Little Sprouts Story & Stroll
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Join us for a garden story time! Little Sprouts programs are nature and literature-based early childhood programs designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Each class is designed for children to work side-by-side with their adult caregiver as they engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. They take place Tuesdays and Fridays and occasional Saturdays.
$9/$7 member, per child. Walk-in registrations are welcome! Or register online at olbrich.org/learn.
Oct. 18: Nuts to You
Oct. 25: Leaves
Nov. 5, 8 & 9: Ducks
Nov. 12 & Nov. 15: Hummingbirds
Nov. 19 & 22: Wild Turkeys
Dec. 6: Festive Candles
Dec. 13-14: Whistling Trains
Dec. 17 & 20: The Mitten