Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

media release: Join us for a garden story time! Little Sprouts programs are nature and literature-based early childhood programs designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Each class is designed for children to work side-by-side with their adult caregiver as they engage in hands-on, fun, age-appropriate experiences. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. They take place Tuesdays and Fridays and occasional Saturdays.

$9/$7 member, per child. Walk-in registrations are welcome! Or register online at olbrich.org/learn.

Oct. 18: Nuts to You

Oct. 25: Leaves

Nov. 5, 8 & 9: Ducks

Nov. 12 & Nov. 15: Hummingbirds

Nov. 19 & 22: Wild Turkeys

Dec. 6: Festive Candles

Dec. 13-14: Whistling Trains

Dec. 17 & 20: The Mitten