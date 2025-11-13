Little Women

media release: Louisa May Alcott’s beloved tale of the March sisters is given fresh life in a powerful and heartfelt musical. The aspiring writer Jo takes advice to write about her own life, and weaves together stories of her growing up with her mother and sisters. Set during the American Civil War, Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March navigate creativity, poverty, jealousy, love and loss; strengthening their family bond with laughter, tears, and soaring spirit.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This production contains themes of grief, terminal illness, and the loss of a sibling. It includes emotionally intense scenes related to death and familial conflict. Suitable for most audiences, but some material may be emotionally challenging for young children.

