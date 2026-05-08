Liv LaFluv, Summoning Circle

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

LIV LAFLUV is a midwestern musicmaker. She reaches into an imperfect world and spins beautiful yarns full of adventure, heartbreak, humor, and hopeful promise. Her voice draws you in with its effortless dynamic range and will tear your heart out while making you laugh. She has a fire in her belly and a twinkle in her eye! Watch out!

SUMMONING CIRCLE is a collection of Irish and American folk musicians – Joe Doucette, Fox Pettinoti, Jack Kelly, and Liv LaFluv. They play entrancing arrangements, traditional tunes, and original songs on a menagerie of handmade folk instruments. They bring Cajun, Old Time, Irish and Scandinavian fiddle styles, Mongolian Throat Singing, Indian Drone Boxes, 4 part choral harmony, punk passion and hodgepodge charm together for sound you won’t soon forget.