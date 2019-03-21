Live Abroad and Teach English
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Explore what it takes to teach English abroad and how you can travel with an income. Understand what international employers are looking for and how to find the job that fits your goals. Learn about obtaining a TEFL Certificate to make living abroad a reality!
Presented by Jennifer Phillips & Hannah LeDuc, Wisconsin ESL Institute.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests