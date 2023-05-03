media release: Join us, for our first ever Live Country Band Karaoke! That’s right! You can join The Ramble live onstage! Hosted by Red Rooster and MC’d by Matthew James (aka Karaoke Matt), this is an event you don’t want to miss, whether you want to sing onstage or just sing along.

Sign up begins Mon, April 3. Visit The Ramble’s website to download a PDF of our current songs in rotation. Then, use the contact form to sign up by choosing a song from our list or suggesting a song you’d like us to try with you (hint…if you pick a song form the list, you’re all but guaranteed to get onstage). Early sign up is limited to 20 people, so sign up now!!