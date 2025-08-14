Live From Earth

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Live From Earth channels the fierce energy and powerhouse vocals that made Benatar a rock legend. With explosive performances of hits like “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” they deliver an authentic ’80s rock experience. From the gritty guitar riffs to the bold stage presence, every show is a tribute to Benatar’s trailblazing spirit.

Info

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
Music
608-987-3501
Google Calendar - Live From Earth - 2026-04-17 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live From Earth - 2026-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live From Earth - 2026-04-17 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live From Earth - 2026-04-17 19:30:00 ical