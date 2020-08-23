Live from the Garver Patio

press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for brunch, cocktails, pizza & live performances by Wisconsin musicians from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3 hour time slots. $10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or Covid conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Line-up:

11am - 12pm: Johannes Wallmann Quartet

12:45 - 2pm: Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic

3pm - 4:15: Sista' Strings with special guest Bill Camplin

5pm - 6pm: Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic

6:30 - 7:30: Sista' Strings with special guest Bill Camplin

8:15 - 9pm: Josh Harty

$10 per person. For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/

rain: The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by noon and everyone will be notified by 2pm via email and text, money automatically returned.