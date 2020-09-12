Live from the Garver Patio
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Cassidy Brandt
Raine Stern
press release:Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.
$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.
Line-up:
11:00 to 12:00 pm – The Darren Sterud Trio
1:00 to 2:15 pm – Gerri DiMaggio and The World Jazz Unit
3:00 to 4:00 pm – Lipper, Starich, and LaCosse
5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Yid Vicious
6:30 to 7:45 pm – The Periodicals
8:30 to 10:00 pm – Raine Stern Big Band
Reserve: www.exploretock.com/
For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/
