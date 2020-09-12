Live from the Garver Patio

× Expand Cassidy Brandt Raine Stern

press release:Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.

$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Line-up:

11:00 to 12:00 pm – The Darren Sterud Trio

1:00 to 2:15 pm – Gerri DiMaggio and The World Jazz Unit

3:00 to 4:00 pm – Lipper, Starich, and LaCosse

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Yid Vicious

6:30 to 7:45 pm – The Periodicals

8:30 to 10:00 pm – Raine Stern Big Band

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/