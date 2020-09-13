Live from the Garver Patio

× Expand Janet Mami Takayama The Cash Box Kings Cash Box Kings

press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.

$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Line-up:

11:00 to 12:00 pm – Quatuor à Cordes Noir (The Black String Quartet)

12:45 to 1:45 pm – The No Name String Band

2:30 to 3:45pm – Beth Kille (trio)

4:15 pm to 5:15pm – Beth Kille (solo set)

6:00 to 7:00 pm – Cash Box Kings

7:30 to 8:30 pm – Cash Box Kings

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/