Live from the Garver Patio
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Janet Mami Takayama
The Cash Box Kings
Cash Box Kings
press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.
$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.
Line-up:
11:00 to 12:00 pm – Quatuor à Cordes Noir (The Black String Quartet)
12:45 to 1:45 pm – The No Name String Band
2:30 to 3:45pm – Beth Kille (trio)
4:15 pm to 5:15pm – Beth Kille (solo set)
6:00 to 7:00 pm – Cash Box Kings
7:30 to 8:30 pm – Cash Box Kings
Reserve: www.exploretock.com/
For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/
Info
Baum Revision