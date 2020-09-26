Live from the Garver Patio

press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.

$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Brunch 11 am to 4pm

11:00 to 12:00 pm –The Stephen Hull Experience with pianist Pierre Lee

1:00 to 2:00 pm – Madison Choro Ensemble

2:45 to 4:00 pm – Tani Diakite and Andy Ewen

Evening 5 to 10 pm

5:30 pm to 6:45 pm – Panchromatic Steel

7:30 to 8:30 pm – Mama DigDown’s Brass Band

9:00 to 10:00 pm – Mama DigDown’s Brass Band

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/