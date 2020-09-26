Live from the Garver Patio
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.
$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.
Brunch 11 am to 4pm
11:00 to 12:00 pm –The Stephen Hull Experience with pianist Pierre Lee
1:00 to 2:00 pm – Madison Choro Ensemble
2:45 to 4:00 pm – Tani Diakite and Andy Ewen
Evening 5 to 10 pm
5:30 pm to 6:45 pm – Panchromatic Steel
7:30 to 8:30 pm – Mama DigDown’s Brass Band
9:00 to 10:00 pm – Mama DigDown’s Brass Band
Reserve: www.exploretock.com/
For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/
