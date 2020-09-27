Live from the Garver Patio

press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.

$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Brunch 11 am to 4pm

11:00 to 12:00 pm – Graminy

1:00 to 2:15 pm – Devin Drobka Trio w/ Hans Young Binter, & Meredith Nesbitt

3:00 to 4:00pm – Oak Street Ramblers

Evening 5 to 9:30 pm

5 pm to 6 pm – Devin Drobka Trio w/ Hans Young Binter, & Meredith Nesbitt

6:45 to7:45 pm – Evan Murdock and the Imperfect Strangers

8:15 to 9:30 pm – Wheelhouse

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/