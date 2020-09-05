Live from the Garver Patio
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Chris Wagoner & Mary Gaines
press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances by Wisconsin musicians from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3 hour time slots. $10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or Covid conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.
Line-up:
Daytime Sessions $5
11:00 to 12pm -- Eric De Los Santos
12:45 to 2pm -- Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines
2:30 to 3:45 -- Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble
Evening Sessions $10
5pm to 6pm -- Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble
6:30 to 7:45 pm -- Wrenclaw
8:30 to 10pm -- Natty Nation
Table time limited to 3 hours.
Reserve: www.exploretock.com/
For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/
