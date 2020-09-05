Live from the Garver Patio

to

RSVP

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances by Wisconsin musicians from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3 hour time slots. $10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or Covid conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Line-up:

Daytime Sessions $5

11:00 to 12pm --  Eric De Los Santos

12:45 to 2pm -- Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines

2:30 to 3:45 -- Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble 

Evening Sessions $10

5pm to 6pm -- Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble 

6:30 to 7:45 pm -- Wrenclaw 

8:30 to 10pm -- Natty Nation

Table time limited to 3 hours. 

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/garverfeedmill

For more info please go here:  http://www.garverfeedmill.com/reopening-response/

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Live from the Garver Patio - 2020-09-05 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live from the Garver Patio - 2020-09-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live from the Garver Patio - 2020-09-05 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live from the Garver Patio - 2020-09-05 11:00:00 ical