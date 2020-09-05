Live from the Garver Patio

× Expand Chris Wagoner & Mary Gaines

press release: Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances by Wisconsin musicians from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3 hour time slots. $10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or Covid conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Line-up:

Daytime Sessions $5

11:00 to 12pm -- Eric De Los Santos

12:45 to 2pm -- Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines

2:30 to 3:45 -- Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble

Evening Sessions $10

5pm to 6pm -- Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble

6:30 to 7:45 pm -- Wrenclaw

8:30 to 10pm -- Natty Nation

Table time limited to 3 hours.

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/