Live from the Garver Patio

press release:Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.

$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.

Line-up:

11am to 12pm -- Nakawi’s Band

12:45 to 2pm -- Forró Fo Sho

2:45 to 4pm -– Samba Novistas

4:45 to 6:15 -- Golpe Tierra

6:45 to 8:15 -- Acoplados Latin Project

Reserve: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/