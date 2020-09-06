Live from the Garver Patio
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Samba Novistas
press release:Reserve your spot on the Garver Patio for live performances of South American music from our big backyard. Limited capacity. Reservations are for 3-hour time slots.
$10/person. Do not include children under 2 in your reservation. Masks required when not eating or drinking. No refunds unless the patio closes due to weather or COVID conditions. Guests will be notified 2 hours prior to their reservation regarding weather closures.
Line-up:
11am to 12pm -- Nakawi’s Band
12:45 to 2pm -- Forró Fo Sho
2:45 to 4pm -– Samba Novistas
4:45 to 6:15 -- Golpe Tierra
6:45 to 8:15 -- Acoplados Latin Project
Reserve: www.exploretock.com/
For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/
Info
Baum Revision