Live! Laugh, Love

× Expand Sabeen Sadiq

press release: Come to Bos Meadery this Valentine’s Day for the perfect date night: An all-woman lineup of some of the Midwest’s funniest stand-up comics! Hosted by Sasha Rosser, the show starts at 8:30 p.m. and features performances by local up-and-comers Stephanie Wolf and Kayla Ruth, Beloit-based veteran comedian Vickie Lynn, and a headlining set from Chicago-based actor and comedian Sabeen Sadiq (pictured). Be prepared to hear from a diverse set of voices showcasing comedic styles ranging from Stephanie Wolf’s wild rabbit hole spirals to Sabeen Sadiq’s incisively witty observations on life as a woman of color in America today.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and event starts at 8:30 p.m. at 849 E Washington Street, Madison, WI 53703

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2518672155075434/