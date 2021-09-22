ONLINE: Live Marxist Q&A

https://www.facebook.com/events/282801259904385/

press release: The capitalist media regularly spreads lies and misinformation about Marxist Theory and yet Marxism has again become the guide for a new generation of revolutionaries. All over the globe, people are confronted by one crisis after another, with no solutions from the capitalist institutions including both mainstream political parties. The truth is that the capitalist class has a vested interest in slandering any alternative, revolutionary theory, especially Marxism. Without Revolutionary Theory there can be no Revolution! Come learn what the Marxists really fight for and join the struggle for Socialism in Our Lifetime!