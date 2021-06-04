ONLINE: Live Meditation

press release: In honor of World Environment Day this weekend, join the Director of the Loka Initiative, Dekila Chungyalpa, for a live guided mediation practice. This practice will center around interdependence with the world around us, building resilience and giving gratitude to the earth. The Loka Initiative works to integrate faith, ecology and science to support faith-led environmental and climate efforts locally and around the world.

This live, guided practice will be recorded and can also be played back at any time at the link below.

Join us on YouTube Live and share with friends on Facebook.

This event is co-hosted by the Center for Healthy Minds at UW–Madison and Healthy Minds Innovations. Please "like" and visit Healthy Minds Innovations on Facebook to see all guided meditations offered.