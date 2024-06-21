Live on Queen Street

media release: Due to production logistics and sourcing, FPC Live is unable to hold Live on King for the 2024 summer season. However, we will be moving Live on Queen inside The Sylvee on Friday, June 21 with an all-star lineup of local performers including:

Music by Kat and The Hurricane with Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa, + DJ Cover Gurrrl

Performances by Jasper Madison, Aviana C Laurent, Lola Rome, Bambii Banx$, Jupiter Voyer, CiCi Voyer, Angel Voyer, Taylor Ashton, Bev, Loretta Love Lee, Jacques Infiniti-Hall, Iiman K Trinidad, Tenacious Eddie, Josie Lynn, Savannah C Sanchez, Aylin Voyer, Coyote Graves

Food will also be available to purchase from Banzo.

Live on Queen is made possible by Exact Sciences and is a participant of Make Music Madison 2024.