Live Professional Wrestling

Buy Tickets

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Ringside seating (limited availability) $20 - seating provided

General admission (12 & older) $10 - standing room / bring your own chairs; $5 kids (general admission, 6-12); Children under 6 are free

Ticket sales close online at noon the day of the event. All extra tickets will be sold at the door.

Info

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Spectator Sports
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-08-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-08-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-08-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Professional Wrestling - 2023-08-11 19:00:00 ical