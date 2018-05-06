Live to Your Greatest Potential, Consciously!
Unity of Madison 601 Tompkins Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Do you feel that you are living your life to your greatest potential? How awesome are you at living your life consciously? Would you like to know if you can go even further, consciously? Invest one hour in yourself, supporting your process! Beth Eberhardt co-owner of The Mindful Life Center in Madison invites you to this interactive talk where you will explore all of these things and more. Bring an open mind and heart!
