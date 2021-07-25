press release: Madison Public Library, in collaboration with Be Well Madison and Wisconsin Mujer, will host a series of events centered on health and wellness titled Live Well @ Your Library. Events will take place the 4th Sunday of each month from June-August, and will focus on themes of Reflection, Renewal, Restoration and Celebration. In September, a full-day culminating event will take place at Central Library to go along with the Celebration theme and end the series.

Our second event will be a multicultural, multigenerational and multisensory experience outdoors at Meadowood Park (5810 Thrush Ln). There will be a mixture of passive and experiential events offered throughout the event--check back for more details as we get closer! Rain location is Meadowridge Library.

"Live Well @ Your Library" is inspired by the work of Venus Washington, Jasmine Timmons, Araceli Esparza and Nikki Cook and their "Nourish You" Library Takeover Project, and seeks to empower those who have not always felt included in traditional wellness spaces, particularly BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities.