media release: Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians/actors curated by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy, and re-create the band that changed the world forever. This Grammy-nominated and one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison and honors The Beatles’ legacy by tracing their musical evolution from early hits to psychedelic masterpieces.

Liverpool Legends have toured the world, with sold out performances in the US, Europe, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Ukraine, India and South America. They have performed in prestigious venues such as The Cavern Club in Liverpool, Carnegie Hall, and The Rose Bowl. They have also recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London and received a Grammy nomination for their work on “Fab Fan Memories – A Beatles Bond.”

With note-perfect vocals, precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments, and new state-of-the-art multi-media, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are seeing the real thing!