RSVP for The Lives and Times of Our German Ancestors

media release: In this Wisconsin Historical Society workshop we will explore resources that simplify the process of researching your family history and gain access to information that goes beyond names and dates, helping you paint a picture of the world your ancestors lived in. Learn about why Germans came to America, look at community documents, and examine brick walls that sometimes slow the research process.

The presenter for this workshop is Antje Petty, Associate Director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Registration ends at noon (CDT), Thursday, March 4. The workshop is at 9 am on March 6.