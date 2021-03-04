RSVP for The Lives and Times of Our German Speaking Ancestors

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society is excited to provide this workshop exploring resources that help family scholars find their ancestors from German-speaking Europe. Antje Petty is the Associate Director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Co-sponsored with the Friends of Max Kade Institute.

9 am-3 pm, March 6. Registration Deadline: 12:00PM, Mar. 04.

