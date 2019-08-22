Livestock Facility Siting Rule Hearing

press release: The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is revising ATCP 51, the administrative rule that regulates the local government approval of new or expanding livestock facilities in Wisconsin. The process includes opportunities for the public to comment on the proposed rule, and allows for changes to the proposed rule as a result of comments.

The Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection approved a scope statement in March 2016. This statement describes what the rule will address and serves as a guideline for department staff to write a proposed rule, called the hearing draft. The Board approved the hearing draft on July 10, 2019.

The Department will update this page as the process moves forward.

This is the text of the rule as approved by the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The Board’s approval was only for the document to go to public hearing. It does not constitute final approval of the rule. Hearing draft

Hearings are scheduled to take place at four locations with two separate hearings at each location, between 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Each three-hour session will begin with a presentation by DATCP, followed by opportunity for public comments.

Oshkosh: Thursday, August 15, 2019, James P. Coughlin Center, 625 E. County Road Y, Conference rooms A & B

Eau Claire: Monday, August 19, 2019, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue, Business Education Center, Room 103A

Wausau: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Entrepreneurial & Education Center, 100 N. 72nd Avenue​

Madison: Thursday, August 22, 2019, State Agriculture Building, 2811 Agriculture Drive, Boardroom 106

Onalaska: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Thomas G. Rowe Room

Spooner: Thursday, September 5, 2019, DNR Service Center, 810 W. Maple St., Community Room 112

​How to Comment

DATCP will accept comments on the proposed rule through Friday, September 13, 2019. There are several ways to send comments for the official record:

• Attend a public hearing and provide spoken or written comments.

• Send comments via email to livestocksitingcomments@wisconsin.gov​.

• Comment online at http://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/chr/all/cr_19_098​.

• Mail written comments to DATCP-ARM, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708.