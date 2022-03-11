ONLINE: Living a Land Ethic in Leopold’s Sand County: A Reflection with the 2022 Leopold Fellows

media release: Let's celebrate Leopold Week together! We invite you to Explore Your Sense of Place this Leopold Week with a speaker series designed to connect us with the natural landscape through food, history, writing, photography, recreation, and land care -- the same tenants the Leopolds used to connect to their Shack and farm.

Register today to join thousands of individuals across the globe in a week of virtual programming that will leave you reflective of your own relationship with nature, inspired to learn more, and connected to others that care for natural and human communities alike.

On March 11: Future conservation leaders connect to the same land the Leopold family loved and cared for through the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s Future Leaders Fellowship Program. Join the class of 2022 Leopold Fellows Jack Jennetta, Kei Kohmoto, Jackson Newman, and Eric Snyder as they share stories of how they are connecting to the land and developing their own land ethic.