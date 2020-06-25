ONLINE: Living a Life of Purpose in Times of Uncertainty

Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online! *Please register to receive the Zoom link via e-mail before the event*

press release: Dr. Christine Whelan is an author, professor and speaker. She’s the author of five books, most recently, The Big Picture: A Guide to Finding Your Purpose in Life (Templeton Press, 2016). As a Clinical Professor in the School of Human Ecology at UW- Madison, Dr. Whelan teaches classes on happiness and well-being, and directs the Money, Relationships and Equality Initiative. In her consulting and media outreach, Dr. Whelan is a nationally recognized thought leader who has worked with major healthcare companies, financial firms and universities to bring purpose and joy into the workplace. Dr. Whelan earned a masters and a doctorate from the University of Oxford, and her undergraduate degree from Princeton University. Professionally, her motto comes from Seneca: “Not for school but for life we learn,” so she’s been passionate about translating academic research for the broader public for more than 15 years, publishing in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times, and appearing on live TV and radio programs across the nation. For more, visit http://www.christinewhelan.com.