ONLINE: Living Among Lakes

media release: In this interactive session, taught by Katie Richgels, we'll be discussing the basics of watershed ecology, how the Madison metro area impacts our lake systems, and discuss some strategies for watershed residents to reduce their impacts and contribute to sustainability of our lakes for many generations to come. The session will be fairly introductory, so no previous knowledge about ecology is required, though advanced participants are encouraged to attend and share their knowledge and experiences with the community. Together, let's challenge each other to change just one thing, because together we CAN have a positive impact on the issues affecting our watershed.

Free with a suggested donation of $1-10 to one of the organizations listed on The 608's Organizations that We Support page.