Living for Better Brain Health

press release: Current research indicates that we have some control over how our brains change as we age. Learn what you can do to live a brain-healthy life with Joy Schmidt, Dementia Care Specialist for the Dane County Aging & Disability Resource Center, at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, March 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Schmidt will discuss what current research says about reducing our risk for developing dementia, and how lifestyle choices impact brain health. She will also offer strategies and tips to start living a brain-healthy life, and provide helpful resources if you are concerned about your memory or changes you see in someone else.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.