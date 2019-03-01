Living Healthy With Type 2 Diabetes
Madison School & Community Recreation East 4620 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Join University of Wisconsin-Madison pharmacy students from Operation Diabetes to learn about this chronic illness. Get information about prevention, lifestyle modifications, healthy living choices and tips on living with type 2 diabetes. Workshop takes place on Friday, March 1, 2:30-3:30 pm at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison.
Session is free but registration is required. Please register use course # 20080 to register at mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.
