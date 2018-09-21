press release: Take a step back in time at Marsh Haven Nature Center during the weekend of September 21-23. The annual Fall Living History Festival welcomes re-enactors and artisans who will share their role in history and skills from the past. Tents and tipis will be set up for the encampment weekend at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, three miles east of Waupun.

There will be educational and hands-on demonstrations indoors and outside, including: voyageur canoes, War of 1812, blacksmithing, candle making, butter churning, basket weaving, rug weaving, porcelain painting, Dutch Oven cooking, fry bread, fiber arts, prairie garden, and Conestoga wagon display.

Friday is Education Day when school groups and homeschool families are invited to attend free of charge during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The encampment opens to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday with a 1p.m. Wild Birds of Prey program with live birds. On Sunday, the encampment is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Reptiles of Wisconsin program with live animals. Crafts, games, Marsh Haven Bingo and Family Scavenger Hunt will be available all weekend.

Special event daily admission for the festival is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Marsh Haven members are always free. Admission is good for the entire day and includes the nature center and hiking trails. For more information visit www.marshhaven.org or call (920) 318-9518.