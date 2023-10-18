Living Hour, The Ophelias

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $12 Advance / $15 DOS

We are thrilled to present an evening with Living Hour (Winnepeg, Manitoba) and The Ophelias (Cincinnati, Ohio)!

Living Hour is Sam Sarty, Gilad Carroll, Adam Soloway, and Brett Ticzon. Someday Is Today, the group’s third full-length effort, features contributions from three producers: Melina Duterte (Jay Som, Chastity Belt), Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail), and Samur Khouja (Cate le Bon, Regina Spektor).

Someday Is Today is Living Hour at their most pensive and longing. It wasrecorded over seven straight days during the depths of a Manitoba winter,with the band cocooned in sounds as the temperature hit -30 outside. “It’s agrind, and it’s incredibly challenging in a frustratingly beautiful kinda way,”Sarty says of their local environment. “It pushes you to keep going, to keepfinding glimmers to move forward. A silver piece of wrapper sticking out asnowbank becomes your altar. The big grey sky gets me giddy.”

Sam Sarty’s lyrics – pulled from journals, iPhone notes, and napkin scribbles– come suffused with reflections on disassociation, human interactions withtechnology, and a poignant contemplation of life in liminal spaces.

The band’s sound grows to warm and earthy new perimeters on Someday IsToday with lush and generous instrumentation. The album thrives by keepingenough connection across its sonic and thematic palettes to feel like onecohesive world. The songs on Someday Is Today feel bound by somethingbigger than themselves; an energy that flourished in spite of it all, a humanconnection that grips just strongly enough even when pushed to its frayed, unreachable extremes.

The Ophelias are Spencer, Mic, Andrea and Jo. Their second album, Crocus, is out on Joyful Noise Recordings.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.