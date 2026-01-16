Living in Balance: Anishinaabe Star Knowledge

media release: This program highlights Anishinaabe stories of constellations and moons in relation to contemporary insights about environmental changes. Teachings shared by native skywatchers Carl Gawboy, William Wilson and Dr. Annette S. Lee are narrated by Aarin Dokum with Anishinaabemowin translations by Alphonse Pitawanakwat set to art by Elizabeth LaPensee.

We will "go dark" to identify the regions of the sky described in the program to connect and associate them Anishinaabe patterns with participants current sky knowledge.

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

$6 for Madison residents, $9 non-resident.