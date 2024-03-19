Media Release: Join us for a planetarium experience exploring the full dome video production "Living in Balance - Anishinaabe Star Knowledge" that highlights Anishinaabe stories of constellations and moons in relation to contemporary insights about environmental changes. Teachings shared by native skywatchers Carl Gawboy, William Wilson and Dr. Annette S. Lee are narrated by Aarin Dokum with Anishinaabemowin translations by Alphonse Pitawanakwat set to art by Elizabeth LaPensee.

We will "go dark" to identify the regions of the sky described in the program to connect and associate them Anishinaabe patterns with participants current sky knowledge.

March Public Shows:

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Thursday, March 21, 2024 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Thursday, March 21, 2024 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Tickets pricing is $6 per person for Madison city residents and $9 for non-residents.

