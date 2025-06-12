Living, Not Just Surviving: Cass Marie Domino discussion & gallery tour

× Expand courtesy Bryan McCabe Cass Marie Domino at Live on Queen Street, 2023. Cass Marie Domino

Cass Marie Domino, who has had an enduring impact on Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities, is the focus of this new exhibit celebrating her life as an entertainer, activist and trans woman. Through photos, personal items, a selection of her many gowns, and more, the showcase will provide a history of Domino’s illustrious 35-year career up to now, including her first title of Miss Gay Madison in 1993, her ongoing activism for HIV/AIDS causes, and her work in mentoring young drag queens. Along with a portrait of Domino’s journey, it will offer insight on the broader history of Madison’s LGBTQ+ community. The exhibition is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar. A reception takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 12.

media release: This exhibit celebrates Cass Downing, aka Cass Marie Domino, legendary drag artist, AIDS activist and trans woman who has been a critical member of the Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities since the 1980s. Born and raised in Madison, Cass is a renowned entertainer who’s been gracing stages, pride festivals, club shows, drag competitions, TV, and radio spots for over 35 years. Tracing the exceptional decades-long career, activism, and ongoing legacy of Cass Downing, this exhibit tells the story of her own personal journey while at the same time offering a portrait of the LGBTQ+ community in Madison.

Gowns, sashes, tiaras, archival images and photojournalism will tell the story of Downing’s life and ongoing legacy. A wall of sashes and tiaras will showcase her drag accolades from her first title, Miss Gay Madison, in 1993, through her recent titles. Her Red Ribbon Dress marks her ongoing philanthropy for HIV/AIDS causes and her coming out publicly as HIV+. Accessories and ephemera will document her journey in recovery and embracing her gender identity. Documentary photography of her wedding will show how glamour is not just central to Downing’s career as a performer, but also an important expression of her personal life and love. Children’s books, photography, and costumes will represent her contributions to Drag Queen Story Hour in Wisconsin. Finally, photography and accessories will document her ten-year commitment to mentoring young drag queens. This exhibit chronicles the ongoing legacy of Cass Downing, telling the story of her own personal journey while at the same time offering a portrait of the LGBTQ+ community in Madison as a whole. “Working on this exhibit gave my students and me a hands-on opportunity to prepare a curated selection of Cass’s beautiful and historic gowns for display, while also learning from Cass herself about the context for these gowns - the life and decades-long career that she’s built in the face of so many challenges,” explained Prof. Campbell. In this contemporary moment, we stop to honor our trans elders, and to share their stories with the next generation.

EVENTS:

Thursday, June 12

12-12:45: Brownbag & discussion

12:45-1:30: Gallery tour

Memorial Union: Council Room, 4th floor

Explore the exhibit with Cass Downing herself! Bring your lunch or just your comments and questions for Cass. Drop in when you can and hear about her history and present in a community environment.

Gallery Reception: Thursday, June 12, 5:30-7:30pm, Memorial Union

Join the LGBTQ Archive and friends for a reception celebrating the Cass Marie Domino gallery.

This exhibit is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar. Curators include Evelyn Geier, class of 2028, Cam Young, class of 2028, Prof. Anna Campbell, Gender Women’s Studies, and Dr. Scott Seyforth, co-founder of the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive.