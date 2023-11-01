RSVP for Living One Water

media release: Presented by: Michael Mucha, chief engineer and director, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District

November 16 @ 11:30 am

Water is our world’s most precious resource and essential to everything we do. No matter who we are, where we live, or what we do, water connects all of us. When we embrace the belief that water in all its forms has value—water in our lakes, seas, rivers and streams, drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater—the full water life cycle can be optimized to build strong economies, vibrant communities, and healthy environments. Michael will share how the sewerage district is implanting one water thinking and offer ideas for how you can too.

Luncheon-Lectures are held in the Arboretum Visitor Center Auditorium. A buffet lunch is followed by the educational presentation. Each lecture costs $40.

This popular series fills up quickly, so register as soon as you can. Registration closes November 1. Online registration is faster. Vegetarian meal requests can be accommodated. Check the vegetarian option box during registration.

If registering by mail, please be sure the registration form and payment arrive by .November 1.

Reservations are transferable. If you give away your reservation, please send an email to staff@foamadison.org or call us at 608-890-2555 and let us know the name of the attendee. You also may cancel a reservation and request a refund at least 2 weeks ahead of the event.