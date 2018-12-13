press release: 5:30pm-7:00pm, D.C. Smith Greenhouse, 465 Babcock Drive

In celebration of the holiday season, join us to create your own whimsical living ornaments featuring Tillandsia, otherwise known as air plants, are ephiphytes. Ephiphytes evolved to grow in the canopies of trees, and derive their nutrients and water from the air around them. With little care, these plants can continue to grow and thrive for many years. Perfect for your own collection or as gifts for friends, this fun workshop will include supplies to make three (3) ornaments. You can make additional arrangements for $12/each.

$40 ($32 Members)