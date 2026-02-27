media release: Join us for a celebration of perennial foods, and their growing importance in the upper midwest! This event features Keefe Keeley of the Savanna Institute and Laura Paine of University of Wisconsin Extension, both contributors to the new book Living Roots: The Promise of Perennial Foods. Editors Liz Carlisle and Aubrey Streit Krug will moderate, perennial refreshments will be served, and copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Living Roots makes the case for putting perennial foods at the center of our farms and our plates, to add flavor and nutrients to our diets while reducing emissions and making our food system more resilient to climate change and economic uncertainty. The book takes readers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest food forest in the United States, the vast grasslands where Indigenous communities are returning bison to their prairie homelands, and more.

Doors open at 6pm and programming starts at 6:30pm.

This is a free event, no RSVP required.