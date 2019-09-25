Living Well & Aging Well with HIV

press release: You are invited to join the UW Health HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program for a patient education event in honor of National HIV and Aging Awareness Day.

The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Andrew Urban, a physician with the UW Health HIV Clinic. Dr. Urban's talk "Living Well and Aging Well with HIV" will include 10 tips for living well with HIV at all ages, and additional things to consider later in life.

Dinner is provided and the event is free and open to the public.